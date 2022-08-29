Russia Welcomes IAEA Summit to ZNPP - Envoy in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency will send its mission to the ZNPP this week.

"We welcome that Russia has made a significant contribution to the preparation of this mission. We hope that the visit of the station by the IAEA mission will dispel numerous speculations about the unfavorable state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Ulyanov said.