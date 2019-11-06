Russia Welcomes Intention to Hold Trilateral Meeting With Cypriot Leaders - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia welcomes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' intention to hold a trilateral meeting with Cypriot leaders on the Cyprus settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We have heard that the UN secretary general, Mr Guterres, is preparing a trilateral meeting inviting the leaders of the Cypriot communities, Mr Anastasiades and Mr Akinci, we welcome such contact," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.