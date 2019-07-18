Russia Welcomes Involving European Partners in Donbas Settlement - Putin

Russia welcomes the involvement of European partners in the settlement process in southeast Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia welcomes the involvement of European partners in the settlement process in southeast Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"I think that involving European partners, and they are somehow or other involved in this from the first steps, unfortunately, from the first steps of the conflict, which ultimately resulted in what we see now in Donbas, is a very positive thing.

And we welcome this in every way," Putin said at a meeting with chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.