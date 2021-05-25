Russia Welcomes Iran-IAEA Agreement on Inspections - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the extension of agency inspections in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia welcomes the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the extension of agency inspections in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to extend inspections for one more month.

"We welcome these agreements. We presume that they create the necessary political space for the continuation of intensive negotiations aimed at ensuring the stable and full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA)," Zakharova said in a statement.

Another round of negotiations on JCPOA will start on Tuesday in Vienna.