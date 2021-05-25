UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes Iran-IAEA Agreement On Inspections - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:02 PM

Russia Welcomes Iran-IAEA Agreement on Inspections - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the extension of agency inspections in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia welcomes the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the extension of agency inspections in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to extend inspections for one more month.

"We welcome these agreements. We presume that they create the necessary political space for the continuation of intensive negotiations aimed at ensuring the stable and full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA)," Zakharova said in a statement.

Another round of negotiations on JCPOA will start on Tuesday in Vienna.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Tehran Agreement

Recent Stories

DP World, UAE Region to expand energy efficiency c ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Protect Rights of Its Citizen Sofi ..

5 minutes ago

PHP conducts promotion test

5 minutes ago

29 proclaimed offenders arrested

20 minutes ago

Netanyahu Warns Israel Will Respond to Possible Ce ..

20 minutes ago

Three dead, 7 injured in fuel tanker explosion in ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.