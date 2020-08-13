(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia welcomes Israel's decision to abandon the annexation of Palestinian territories, this will undoubtedly help normalize the situation in the region, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house's international affairs committee , told Sputnik.

"Russia, of course, welcomes this decision. Even if the annexation is not stopped, but only suspended, it will certainly contribute to the normalization of the situation, which has become very aggravated," Dzhabarov said.