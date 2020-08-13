UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes Israel's Decision To Stop Annexing Palestinian Territories - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Russia Welcomes Israel's Decision to Stop Annexing Palestinian Territories - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia welcomes Israel's decision to abandon the annexation of Palestinian territories, this will undoubtedly help normalize the situation in the region, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house's international affairs committee , told Sputnik.

"Russia, of course, welcomes this decision. Even if the annexation is not stopped, but only suspended, it will certainly contribute to the normalization of the situation, which has become very aggravated," Dzhabarov said.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

38 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

38 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

54 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.