MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia welcomes Lebanon's initiative to host a new international conference on Syrian refugees return, which would be similar to the one held in Damascus from November 11-12, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center on refugee repatriation, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday.

On November 12, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh told Sputnik that Lebanon is ready to provide a platform for the second conference.

"This forum became the first element of coordination of the global effort toward a real solution to the problem of Syrian citizens repatriation.

In this regard, we fully support the Lebanese side's initiative to hold a similar conference on the Lebanese territory and are ready to assist preparations," Mizintsev told the coordination center.

Around 2.2 million Syrians, including over 1.3 internally displaced persons, have already returned home, the Russian official added, pointing to significant progress in agriculture and infrastructure recovery and good conditions for the returning refugees.