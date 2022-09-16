UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Lifting Of Sanctions On Fertilizers, But It Only Affects Europe - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia welcomes the decision to lift sanctions on Russian fertilizers, but it turns out that only European countries, and not the poorest states, can buy them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the council of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Putin expressed hope that the West would stop using protectionism, sanctions, and stop acting selfishly.

"A vivid example of this selfishness is the decision of the European Commission to lift sanctions on Russian fertilizers.

We know how important fertilizers are for solving the food problem. Of course, we welcome the decision to lift sanctions. But it turns out that these sanctions, in accordance with the explanation of the European Commission from September 10 this year, were lifted only for EU member states. It turns out that only they can purchase our fertilizers. But what about the developing, the world's poorest countries?" Putin said.

