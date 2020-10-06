(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russia welcomes the efforts of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, led by politician Viktor Medvedchuk, which is committed to strengthening relations between the two countries and peoples, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Medvedchuk in Moscow.

"I am glad to welcome you in the government of Russia. I want to say that your movement 'Opposition Platform - For Life' has long and consistently advocated for strengthening our trade and economic relations and, most importantly, for the return of normal communication between people, because this is probably the most important thing," Mishustin told Medvedchuk.

"We welcome these efforts, and I want to thank you for these efforts," he added.

Mishustin noted that the cultural and historical values existing between the two peoples strengthen the relations of many people, but now, unfortunately, not all families and friends can communicate freely.

"All this, unfortunately, is sad," Mishustin added.

Medvedchuk asked Mishustin to consider the possibility of partially lifting Russian sanctions against Ukrainian industrial enterprises.

"I understand the complexity of this issue, but today's life in Ukraine, the economic and social crisis forces me, as a representative of the 'Opposition Platform - For Life' party, to think about those people who have applied and were asking in recent months, already in the last two years after the imposition of sanctions, in 2019 and in 2020, on the possibility of considering the partial lifting of sanctions against industrial enterprises, against companies of the League of Machine Builders, which unites 240 enterprises," Medvedchuk said at a meeting with Mishustin.

He noted that some of the enterprises that work in the field of radio engineering, agricultural engineering and the enterprises of the paper and pulp industry "really suffer from the fact that the export of their products to Russia is closed.

Mishustin said that Russia was not the first to start imposing sanctions.

"As for the sanctions, you know this position: we did not start it, in fact, these sanctions were unilaterally implemented by the Ukrainian side, and unfortunately, not only against the relevant legal entities and individuals, but also sectoral, that is, against entire sectors of the economy. What has this led to? To a reduction in bilateral trade," Mishustin said.

The prime minister added that the process of import substitution was underway in Russia, and other companies have occupied these niches.

"It's a pity that this is happening. But, as I said, we did not start these procedures. However, realizing that in this sense we need to move, I promise that we will carefully study all your proposals and try to find appropriate solutions, if possible," Mishustin said.

The Russian people are warm to the people of Ukraine and want to return to good-neighborly relations, Mishustin said.

"I am sure that the vast majority of Russians are very warm, brotherly towards Ukrainians, toward our relations in general and our history, and of course they want what you said, this is the return of normal good-neighborly relations that have existed between our countries for many years," he said.

"And I am also sure that this time will come," he added.