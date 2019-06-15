UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution Of Political Crisis In Moldova - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political Crisis in Moldova - Foreign Ministry

Moscow welcomes the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Moldova and expresses readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Moscow welcomes the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Moldova and expresses readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"[Russia] is satisfied with the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Moldova.

Some of the most important issues that the new administration will have to address is the resolution of problems that have formed in the field of the democratization of inner political processes, as well as the socioeconomic development in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Moscow expected Moldova's new government to take constructive steps toward the improvement of Russia-Moldova cooperation in various spheres.

