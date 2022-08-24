UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Permanent Presence Of IAEA Experts At Zaporizhzhia Plant - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Russia Welcomes Permanent Presence of IAEA Experts at Zaporizhzhia Plant - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia welcomes the permanent presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"I am not a nuclear specialist, I would personally welcome it. Let's see what the parties agree on," Nebenzia said.

Russia has recently criticized the United Nations Secretariat for canceling the proposed IAEA mission to the ZNPP for June because the world body was allegedly worried to see a well-functioning nuclear power plant.

Since, the IAEA has been trying to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on a potential mission to ZNPP, but ensuring the safety of its experts was a main stumbling block.

The IAEA team would have to go through the military front lines en route from Kiev or reach the ZNPP via Crimea - an option the Western countries reject.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Kiev June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

3 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.