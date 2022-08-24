Russia Welcomes Permanent Presence of IAEA Experts at Zaporizhzhia Plant - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia welcomes the permanent presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"I am not a nuclear specialist, I would personally welcome it. Let's see what the parties agree on," Nebenzia said.

Russia has recently criticized the United Nations Secretariat for canceling the proposed IAEA mission to the ZNPP for June because the world body was allegedly worried to see a well-functioning nuclear power plant.

Since, the IAEA has been trying to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on a potential mission to ZNPP, but ensuring the safety of its experts was a main stumbling block.

The IAEA team would have to go through the military front lines en route from Kiev or reach the ZNPP via Crimea - an option the Western countries reject.