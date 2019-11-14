UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes Planned UN Talks With Cypriot Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia Welcomes Planned UN Talks With Cypriot Leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia welcomes efforts by UN chief Antonio Guterres to negotiate a way out of the reunification deadend with Cypriot leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Guterres invited Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to an informal meeting in Berlin on November 25.

"We welcome efforts by the UN secretary general to push both Cypriot communities toward resuming reunification dialogue," the ministry said in a statement published by its information department.

The ministry reiterated that it hoped for both sides to reach a comprehensive, fair and viable deal with active mediation from all core members of the UN Security Council.

The Mediterranean island nation has been split in two since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot riot prompted Turkey to occupy northern Cyprus and create an entity that only it recognizes. The Republic of Cyprus has been an EU member since 2004.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Split Berlin Cyprus November All From

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

22 minutes ago

Dr Arif Alvi rejects any option of presidential pa ..

32 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

12 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

37 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

37 minutes ago

Govt not to create hurdle in Nawaz's treatment abr ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.