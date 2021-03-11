(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Moscow welcomes the progress achieved by the Arab League regarding the need for Syria to return to the regional organization, calling it a consolidating factor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following a meeting with his Turkish and Qatari counterparts in Doha.

The Russian minister arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening as a part of his tour of Arab nations, including visits to the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, apart from Qatar.

"I am only happy to welcome the progress in shaping the collective opinion of Arab states on the need for the Syrian Arab Republic to return to the League of Arab States. I believe that this will be a consolidating factor, playing a positive role in the efforts to stabilize this entire large region, just as the recent reunification of the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council played a very positive role as a result of the Saudi Arabian summit on January 5.

So we are always in favor of uniting efforts, not division," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership back in 2011, citing Damascus' response to anti-government protests at the time. The alliance also urged its member states to recall their ambassadors from the Syrian capital following the suspension.

Last fall, Oman reinstated its ambassador in Syria following an eight-year hiatus.