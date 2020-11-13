Russia Welcomes Release of National Osipova From US Prison - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry conveyed on Friday Moscow's positive reaction to the release of Russian national Bogdana Osipova from prison in the United States and the determination to seek release and repatriation of other arbitrarily detained nationals.

"We have received with satisfaction the reports that on November 10, Russian citizen Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova was released from a US prison," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on a daily briefing.

Osipova was convicted on abduction of her child from a US citizen. She was released on bail on Thursday and is currently awaiting a revision of the initial conviction.

"We expect that the court decision will clear the Russian citizen of all charges and let her return to Russia and reunite with her family," the spokeswoman said, adding that the Russian foreign ministry "continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts for the soonest possible return of Bogdana Osipova as well as all Russian nationals who remain under arbitrary investigations or imprisonment in this country.

"

In 2014, Osipova left the United States with a child from ex-husband Brian Mobley while pregnant with another common child without his consent. She was arrested upon returning to the US in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison for child abduction and extortion (she requested child support from Mobley) in 2019.

In August of this year, the Kansas Court of Appeals cleared Osipova of extortion charges and ordered for a verdict revision. Abduction of a child by one of the parents is punishable with three years in prison, which Osipova has already served.

Osipova was released on a $25,000 bail and will appear before court to hear the revised verdict on January 8.