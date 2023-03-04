UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Results Of Nigerian Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russia Welcomes Results of Nigerian Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Russia has welcomed the success of the presidential election in Nigeria and confirmed its readiness to strengthen bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow welcomes the successful holding of the presidential election in Nigeria and confirms its readiness to further strengthen the relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Russia and Nigeria," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. The candidate from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won with over 8.7 million votes in a tight competition. Although the second and third runner-ups vowed to challenge the results, some world leaders have already congratulated Tinubu on his victory.

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Russia Nigeria February Congress All From Million

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

11 minutes ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

2 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

2 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.