Russia Welcomes Results of Nigerian Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Russia has welcomed the success of the presidential election in Nigeria and confirmed its readiness to strengthen bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow welcomes the successful holding of the presidential election in Nigeria and confirms its readiness to further strengthen the relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Russia and Nigeria," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. The candidate from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won with over 8.7 million votes in a tight competition. Although the second and third runner-ups vowed to challenge the results, some world leaders have already congratulated Tinubu on his victory.