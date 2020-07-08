UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes Resumption Of Contacts On Renaissance Dam Dispute Settlement - Lavrov

Moscow is pleased with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan having resumed the settlement process over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam by Addis Ababa on the Blue Nile river, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

In late June, the sides agreed to hold another round of talks under the auspices of the African Union.

"Concerning the dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan over the Renaissance dam being built by the Ethiopians on the Blue Nile. We have offered our assistance, including technical assistance, to the parties to the conflict. There are things in there that might be useful.

They know about that ... It is now encouraging that the parties have once again agreed, some time ago, to accelerate contacts through specialized ministers," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his colleges from the African Union troika of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and South Africa.

The dam in question has been under construction by Ethiopia since 2011 near the Sudanese border while being accompanied by controversy as Egypt has been voicing concerns over a possible decrease of its water supply from the river. Ethiopia, on its part, claims that the dam would provide more electricity at a lower price and reduce flooding in the region.

