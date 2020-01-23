Russia Welcomes Resumption of US-Taliban Peace Talks in Qatar - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russia welcomes the resumption of talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that Taliban senior officials were holding talks with US negotiators in Qatar to pave the way for signing a peace deal.

"Russia welcomes the resumption of negotiations between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar after they stopped last December. We believe that the quick signing of a US-Taliban deal will pave the way for the launch of an inter-Afghan peace process. [Moscow] believes that all necessary prerequisites are available for this now," Zakharova said.