Russia Welcomes Signals From US On Transition Mechanisms - Upper House Speaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia Welcomes Signals From US on Transition Mechanisms - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia welcomes signals coming from Washington about the launch of mechanisms for the transition of power after the presidential elections in the United States, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"The longer the period of uncertainty, the higher they are," Matviyenko told the Izvestiya newspaper in an interview when asked if delays in recognition of the US presidential election results posed risks for bilateral security agreements.

"So the signals coming from Washington that certain transition mechanisms have already been launched are, of course, a positive fact. We can only welcome this," she said.

More Stories From World

