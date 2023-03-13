UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Steps Taken By Iran, Saudi Arabia To Normalize Relations - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia Welcomes Steps Taken By Iran, Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Moscow welcomes the steps taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to reduce the level of tension and for the resumption of dialogue in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement with their mediator China that they agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment, and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

"We welcome any steps that can and will contribute to lowering the level of tension and optimizing dialogue in the region, a very unstable region. Especially when it comes to such key regional players as Saudi Arabia and Iran," Peskov said, commenting on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

