Russia Welcomes Taliban's Readiness To Continue Talks With US - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia welcomes the readiness of the Taliban radical movement to continue talks with the United States, there is no alternative to a political settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack that killed a US serviceman.

"In connection with the information regarding the US president's decision to cancel a closed meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement in Camp David and to stop contacts with the movement, we hope that the pause that has arisen will not undermine the long-term efforts of the parties and the significant progress achieved during the negotiations on an Afghan peace settlement," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In this regard, we welcome the Taliban's statement on its readiness to continue dialogue with the United States and we still believe a politico-diplomatic settlement of the situation in Afghanistan is necessary. We urge the sides to resume talks as soon as possible in order to agree and sign a peace agreement," she said.

