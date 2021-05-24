UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes US Decision To Extend New START - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:46 PM

Russia sees Washington's decision to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty by five years with no preconditions as an encouraging move, but believes there is no need to make any guesses about the future developments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia sees Washington's decision to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty by five years with no preconditions as an encouraging move, but believes there is no need to make any guesses about the future developments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We see the consent of [US President] Joe Biden's team to extend the New START without preconditions and correlations as an encouraging move. The fact that we extended the deal is fully in line with the security interests of both sides and the entire international community. I will not make premature plans on how events will develop further," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Joint steps to improve the strategic stability are obviously in great demand in the current difficult conditions, the minister continued.

"We welcome the US side's decision to take the New START extension as a point of departure and to proceed to a new stage of the bilateral strategic dialogue. We will be ready to get engaged in substantive work with full awareness of the complexity and non-triviality of the problems accumulated in this area," Lavrov concluded.

