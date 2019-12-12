UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes US Flexibility With N. Korea, Hopes For Resumption Of Dialogue - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:00 AM

Russia Welcomes US Flexibility With N. Korea, Hopes for Resumption of Dialogue - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russia welcomes the readiness of the United States to demonstrate flexibility in dealing with North Korea and hopes the denuclearization talks between the two countries will resume, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

"We welcome the flexibility," Nebenzia said on Wednesday. "We had high hopes for the dialogue that had started between the US and DPRK; we would like that to be resumed."

Earlier on Wednesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation that Washington is prepared to be flexible in denuclearization talks with North Korea.

Nebenzia noted that North Korea had delivered on the promises to abandon its nuclear programs until recently and the international community should not have expected it to do so in the absence of any steps in return.

"Negotiation is a two-way street and that should be understood," Nebenzia said, adding that North Korea should refrain from any further provocative actions.

In late November, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan that flew at about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

On Saturday, the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations said that denuclearization was off the table in talks with the United States, prompting US President Donald Trump to urge country to denuclearize as it had promised.

In 2018, relations between Pyongyang and Washington improved as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held direct talks with Trump and the president of South Korea. However, the negotiation process came to a standstill this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and resumed missile tests.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong November 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

4 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

4 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.