UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes US, NATO Readiness To Discuss Military Risks Reduction In Europe - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Russia Welcomes US, NATO Readiness to Discuss Military Risks Reduction in Europe - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia considers the readiness of the US and NATO to discuss measures to reduce military risks in Europe within security guarantees talks as a positive signal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The minister recalled that Moscow had been proposing to reach such agreements for many years.

"Now, the West has outlined all these areas in its responses, which we received, expressing readiness to conduct, as was said, a serious dialogue on this issue. And, of course, we consider this a positive step, we will be ready for such a dialogue, but by no means to the detriment of clarifying the fundamental issues of our position, which relate to the need to stop NATO's reckless advance to the east," Lavrov told a press conference after the 2+2 Russia-Brazil meeting.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe All

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

19 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

5 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

34 minutes ago
 Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more ..

Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more confident China

5 minutes ago
 Rapist convicted in sargodha

Rapist convicted in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Ta ..

Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Talks With Russia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>