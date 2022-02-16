Russia Welcomes US, NATO Readiness to Discuss Military Risks Reduction in Europe - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia considers the readiness of the US and NATO to discuss measures to reduce military risks in Europe within security guarantees talks as a positive signal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The minister recalled that Moscow had been proposing to reach such agreements for many years.

"Now, the West has outlined all these areas in its responses, which we received, expressing readiness to conduct, as was said, a serious dialogue on this issue. And, of course, we consider this a positive step, we will be ready for such a dialogue, but by no means to the detriment of clarifying the fundamental issues of our position, which relate to the need to stop NATO's reckless advance to the east," Lavrov told a press conference after the 2+2 Russia-Brazil meeting.