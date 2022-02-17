Russia Welcomes US Readiness for Consultations on Preventing Incidents in Open Sea -Moscow

Russia welcomes the readiness of the United States for consultations on preventing incidents in the open sea, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its response to the US on security guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia welcomes the readiness of the United States for consultations on preventing incidents in the open sea, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its response to the US on security guarantees.

"With regards to prevention of incidents in the open sea and in the airspace above it, we welcome the readiness of the United States for appropriate consultations. However, this work cannot replace the settlement of the key problems posed by Russia," the ministry said.