Russia Welcomes US Support To Create Preconditions For Disarmament - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia welcomes US support for an idea to establish prerequisites for further steps in the area of nuclear disarmament and working group in Washington to create an environment for nuclear disarmament, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"From a formal point of view, we, of course, welcome the fact that the American colleagues finally supported the idea of creating favorable prerequisites for possible further steps in the field of nuclear disarmament, which we have been pushing for the last decade," Ermakov said.

"We see that our idea has become the basis of Washington's initiative to create an environment for nuclear disarmament."

With regards to this event, he added, the Russian side still has questions in terms of its content and practical impact. Nevertheless, the discussion that was held in a rather informal way is useful and "we will certainly make certain assessments and conclusions for ourselves."

