Russia Welcoming Renewed Dialogue Between Venezuelan Government, Opposition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia welcomes renewal of the dialogue between the Venezuelan authorities and opposition mediated by Norway and calls for non-interference in the country's internal affairs, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

On November 26, representatives of the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, and the political opposition resumed Norway-mediated talks in Mexico City after a break which lasted over a year. The sides signed an agreement that provided for partial release of the Venezuelan funds frozen by the US and EU.

"We welcome the renewal of the negotiation process between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition Unitary Platform on November 26 mediated by Norway," Zakharova said.

She also noted that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard as well representatives of Russia and the Netherlands, as accompanying countries, were present at the talks.

"We confirm our unshakable stance supporting the search for a political solution to differing viewpoints inside Venezuela with unfailing respect for sovereignty and the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of a country friendly to us," she added.

The Social Protection Accord signed by the sides is a key step on the way to Venezuela's stability and guaranteed rights for its citizens, according to Zakharova. Besides, she welcomed the agreement on the use of the frozen Venezuelan assets in Western banks under implementation of UN-supported profiled programs.

"For our part, we will further facilitate preserving the constructive atmosphere around the dialogue of Venezuelan political forces in the interests of their further productive work on the agreed agenda," she concluded.

