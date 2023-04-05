Russia-West Agreement Needed, Risks of Nuclear War Exist - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia and the West should come to an agreement as risks of nuclear war are getting higher, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday.

"A new agreement between Russia and the West is needed.

Will is needed, if there is such a will, other issues can be resolved. But if there is no such will, temporary ceasefires will not be a way out of the situation. The war deepens, the risk of nuclear war increases," Kalin told the Anadolu agency.