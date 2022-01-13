UrduPoint.com

Russia, West Disagree On Fundamental Issues - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia and the West have disagreed on fundamental issues during this week's negotiations in Geneva and Brussels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At the same time, the spokesman mentioned that there were some points that can be considered positive but there were not among the main issues.

"Negotiations were initiated in order to get specific answers to specific fundamental questions raised. It is on these fundamental issues that disagreements have been recorded. This is bad. This can only be counted in the negative points of the two rounds that took place," Peskov told reporters.

