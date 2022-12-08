ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia and the West must reach new agreements on the world order, which will help eliminate tensions, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"Humanity needs a new distribution of forces on the world stage. It will not be possible to ensure a balance in which all countries feel safe without eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian-Russian war," Kalin said, speaking at an event on Ankara's foreign policy at the Turkish capital's Bilkent University as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

"Russia and the West must reach new agreements on the world order, which will make it possible to eliminate global tensions," he said.

Kalin said Ankara's membership in NATO and Turkey's close interaction with the West are not barriers to cooperation with Russia, the middle East, Africa or Latin America. The spokesman for the Turkish leader said good relations with Russia do not mean the presence of tension in relations with the United States.