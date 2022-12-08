UrduPoint.com

Russia, West Must Reach New Agreements On World Order - Erdogan's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Russia, West Must Reach New Agreements on World Order - Erdogan's Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia and the West must reach new agreements on the world order, which will help eliminate tensions, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"Humanity needs a new distribution of forces on the world stage. It will not be possible to ensure a balance in which all countries feel safe without eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian-Russian war," Kalin said, speaking at an event on Ankara's foreign policy at the Turkish capital's Bilkent University as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

"Russia and the West must reach new agreements on the world order, which will make it possible to eliminate global tensions," he said.

Kalin said Ankara's membership in NATO and Turkey's close interaction with the West are not barriers to cooperation with Russia, the middle East, Africa or Latin America. The spokesman for the Turkish leader said good relations with Russia do not mean the presence of tension in relations with the United States.

Related Topics

Africa NATO World Russia Turkey Ankara United States Middle East Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

32 minutes ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

9 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

9 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

9 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.