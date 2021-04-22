Russia, West Need To Create Common Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia and the West need to create a common agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.
"There should be no obstacles to cooperation. I am sure that we need to change the agenda: we need to stop fighting history, stop falsifying it, we must really create a common agenda," Grushko said during a video conference organized by the Association of European Businesses.