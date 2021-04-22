UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, West Need To Create Common Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia, West Need to Create Common Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia and the West need to create a common agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"There should be no obstacles to cooperation. I am sure that we need to change the agenda: we need to stop fighting history, stop falsifying it, we must really create a common agenda," Grushko said during a video conference organized by the Association of European Businesses.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

57 seconds ago

VC Islamia University for international linkages t ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases in Attock surged to 1822

1 minute ago

Applications invited for 185 vacant posts of patwa ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Launch 3-Day COVID-19 Lockdown Over Nati ..

2 minutes ago

University of Cape Town Says Lost Archival Documen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.