Russia, West Need to Create Common Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia and the West need to create a common agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"There should be no obstacles to cooperation. I am sure that we need to change the agenda: we need to stop fighting history, stop falsifying it, we must really create a common agenda," Grushko said during a video conference organized by the Association of European Businesses.