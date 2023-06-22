Open Menu

Russia, West No Longer Discussing Human Rights - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia and Western countries have given up on all dialogue concerning human rights as the West refuses to listen to any other point of view other than its own, Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative in Geneva Grigory Lukiyantsev told Sputnik.

"Contacts no longer exist, because we often observe that there is simply no desire to listen and hear a different point of view," Lukiyantsev said.

The diplomat noted that United Nations human rights agencies, such as the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) or the Human Rights Council, are "probably" aware of the problem of the politicization of human rights but do not demonstrate this awareness in any way.

"Unfortunately, this topic is still being used by some countries as a pretext to intervene in the internal affairs of independent states.

This is about those 'model democracies,' as they prefer to call themselves, of the collective West, some of which, among other things, produce politically motivated reports on the situation with human rights around the world," Lukiyantsev said, adding that the international community should respond appropriately.

In February, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said that the OHCHR performs the tasks that Western donors set for it, and its staff consists almost entirely of Westerners, adding that the organization prefers to ignore the numerous violations of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian military.

