Russia-West Security Discussions to Continue in Open, Closed Formats - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Discussions between Russia and the West on security guarantees will continue in open and closed formats, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for further negotiations with our European and American partners, they continue both in open and closed formats. We are preparing a response to both NATO and Washington," Putin told a press conference.