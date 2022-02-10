UrduPoint.com

Russia-West Security Discussions To Continue In Open, Closed Formats - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Russia-West Security Discussions to Continue in Open, Closed Formats - Putin

Discussions between Russia and the West on security guarantees will continue in open and closed formats, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Discussions between Russia and the West on security guarantees will continue in open and closed formats, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for further negotiations with our European and American partners, they continue both in open and closed formats. We are preparing a response to both NATO and Washington," Putin told a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Europe Still Sourcing Soya From Brazil's Deforeste ..

Europe Still Sourcing Soya From Brazil's Deforested Amazon as Felling Rises - Re ..

11 seconds ago
 Poland Denies Presence of Polish Mercenaries in Do ..

Poland Denies Presence of Polish Mercenaries in Donbas - Foreign Ministry

14 seconds ago
 FM, Egyptian Envoy discuss way to further strength ..

FM, Egyptian Envoy discuss way to further strengthen bilateral ties

16 seconds ago
 Air France, Airbus trial over Rio-Paris crash to o ..

Air France, Airbus trial over Rio-Paris crash to open Oct. 10

3 minutes ago
 Imam felicitates his ministry on achieving top per ..

Imam felicitates his ministry on achieving top performance award

3 minutes ago
 Australian Defense Minister Says China Supporting ..

Australian Defense Minister Says China Supporting Labor Party in Upcoming Electi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>