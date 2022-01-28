Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Negotiations between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees are not over, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that there is some rationality in the West's response.

"I can't say that the negotiations are over, because now ...

well, the Americans and NATO, as you know, have been studying the extremely simple proposals concluded in the draft treaty with Washington and the agreement with the North Atlantic Alliance for more than a month. We received answers only the day before yesterday, which, in such a Western style, cast a shadow on negotiations in many ways, but there is some rationality, as I already said on secondary issues," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.