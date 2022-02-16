Russia, West Will Have to Find Common Grounds on Security at Negotiations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia and the West will have to work on finding common grounds on security issues in the course of the negotiations, and the process will be difficult and require flexibility and political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, they (common grounds) will be worked out during the negotiations.

This will be the result of very complex negotiations that will require flexibility, political will of both parties and probably a demonstration that these statements of diplomatic commitment are not superficial, but a real adherence," Peskov told reporters, answering a question on the common grounds between Russia and the United States, concerning the negotiations on the security guarantees.