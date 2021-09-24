UrduPoint.com

Russia, WFP Cooperate On $120Mln-Worth Of School Meal Programs - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia, WFP Cooperate on $120Mln-Worth of School Meal Programs - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia has teamed up with UN World Food Program (WFP) to implement several school meal projects worth more than $120 million, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told participants of the UN Food Systems Summit on Friday.

In his video address to the UN Food Systems Summit, the minister noted Russia's contribution to raising global food security as well as efforts to provide aid through both bilateral channels and UN organizations.

According to Moscow, school meal projects are vital to the effort to combat global hunger.

"Being at the intersection of humanitarian aid and development assistance, they provide a large cumulative effect. Together with the WFP, we are implementing a number of such projects, totaling to over $120 million," Lavrov said.

The Food Systems Summit started on Thursday as a virtual event during the UN General Assembly High-level Week to discuss efforts to improve global food systems.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Moscow Russia Event Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

6 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

6 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

6 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

6 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.