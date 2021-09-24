Russia, WFP Cooperate on $120Mln-Worth of School Meal Programs - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia has teamed up with UN World Food Program (WFP) to implement several school meal projects worth more than $120 million, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told participants of the UN Food Systems Summit on Friday.

In his video address to the UN Food Systems Summit, the minister noted Russia's contribution to raising global food security as well as efforts to provide aid through both bilateral channels and UN organizations.

According to Moscow, school meal projects are vital to the effort to combat global hunger.

"Being at the intersection of humanitarian aid and development assistance, they provide a large cumulative effect. Together with the WFP, we are implementing a number of such projects, totaling to over $120 million," Lavrov said.

The Food Systems Summit started on Thursday as a virtual event during the UN General Assembly High-level Week to discuss efforts to improve global food systems.