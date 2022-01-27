UrduPoint.com

Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation Of Russian Regulatory Agencies - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation of Russian Regulatory Agencies - Health Ministry

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and World Health Organization (WHO) Director of Regulation and Prequalification Rogerio Gaspar met in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the inclusion of three Russian government agencies on the list of WHO regulators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and World Health Organization (WHO) Director of Regulation and Prequalification Rogerio Gaspar met in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the inclusion of three Russian government agencies on the list of WHO regulators.

"The parties discussed joint steps toward the accreditation and inclusion of Russian regulatory authorities, namely the Russian Ministry of Health, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Roszdravnadzor (Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare), on the list of WHO Listed authorities, as well as the creation of a WHO training center for regulatory practices in Russia," the Russian health ministry said.

As cited in the release, Gaspar praised the interaction experience with the Russian authorities during the prequalification procedure of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The next visit of WHO experts is Moscow is scheduled for February.

