Russia, WHO Working on Medical Equipment Aid to Palestine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russian emergency service and the World Health Organization (WHO) are discussing possible shipments of medical equipment to Palestine, which could help treat up to 100,000 patients, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"As for Russia's humanitarian aid to Palestine, we have been and will be providing it regularly,' the ministry said, adding that the aid was sent both directly to Palestine from Russia and in cooperation with international organizations.

"The Russian emergency services are working on a joint project with the WHO to send Palestinian health authorities 10 medical modules to treat non-infectious diseases and 10 surgery modules. This will help treat 100,000 patients for three months and carry out 1,000 surgeries," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, "this aid is especially needed at the moment."