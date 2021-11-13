UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Advocate Lifting Of Sanctions Against Iran At Meeting On JCPOA - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia Will Advocate Lifting of Sanctions Against Iran at Meeting on JCPOA - Lavrov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) At a meeting on the Iran nuclear deal on November 29, Moscow will advocate the full implementation of the 2015 agreements and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

He noted that the topics of the upcoming talks had been discussed in Paris in the "2+2" format with French colleagues.

"Here we still have prospects for more constructive interaction: on November 29, the resumption of negotiations between the participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program is scheduled," Lavrov told reporters.

"We will advocate that the agreements that were concluded within the framework of this document in 2015 be resumed in full. Of course, this implies the return of the United States to fulfill its obligations, including the lifting of all sanctions introduced in the context of the JCPOA," the minister said.

