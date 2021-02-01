Russia Will Analyze Offer to Use Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) China has offered Russia its vaccine against the coronavirus, and the initiative will be studied thoroughly, as efficient and safe foreign vaccines may enter the Russian market, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"As for foreign vaccines, there are not so many offers indeed, as any country prioritizes its own needs and wants to vaccinate its own population, this is normal, we share this stand ... However, some initiatives have emerged, China has made such an offer. The proposal will be certainly analyzed as thoroughly as possible," Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media.

If a foreign vaccine is confirmed to be efficient and safe, it can enter the Russian market, the politician assured.