Russia Will Be Able to Land Cosmonauts on Moon by 2030 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian cosmonauts will be able to set foot on the lunar surface by 2030, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"As part of the lunar program, we are preparing the Luna-25 automatic lander to be sent to the Moon.

It will be followed by Luna-26, 27, 28, and by 2030, we will be technologically ready to land Russian cosmonauts on the Moon," Borisov said at the space science event at the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences.