Russia Will Be Examining Black Hawk Helicopters Left in Afghanistan - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia will be examining US Black Hawk helicopters left in Afghanistan, former US President Donald Trump said.

"We have billions and billions of Dollars worth of new Black Hawk helicopters, brand new, that Russia now will be examining, and so will China and so will everybody else...

'cause it [this military equipment] is the greatest in the world," Trump told Fox news.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.