Russia Will Be Important Topic Of Agenda Of Upcoming EU Summit - EU Council President

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Russia Will Be Important Topic of Agenda of Upcoming EU Summit - EU Council President

Russia will be an important topic on the agenda of the EU summit scheduled for next week, European Council President Charles Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia will be an important topic on the agenda of the EU summit scheduled for next week, European Council President Charles Michel.

"The current situation with regards to Russia will be also an important topic on the agenda and we will try to make sure that we express again a very strong and united European position," Michel said after meeting with the Swedish prime minister in Brussels.

The next EU summit will be held in Brussels from December 15-17.

