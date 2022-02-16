UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Be Judged On De-escalation Actions: UK

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Russia will be judged on de-escalation actions: UK

Russia will be "judged by its actions" after announcing a troop pullback from Ukraine's borders, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia will be "judged by its actions" after announcing a troop pullback from Ukraine's borders, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Wednesday.

"What we haven't seen is evidence of withdrawal that has been claimed by the Kremlin," Wallace told Sky news.

"In fact, we've seen continued build-up of things like field hospitals, and strategic weapons systems such as Iskander missiles deployed," he said, adding Britain "will judge them on their actions." "Until we see a proper de-escalation, I think we should all be cautious about the direction of travel from the Kremlin." Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.

The statement said tanks, infantry vehicles and artillery were leaving Crimea by rail.

But Wallace said there was intelligences that more than 100 battalion tactical groups were still ready for action.

"They haven't taken the foot off the gas. If you wanted to inflict intimidation on Ukraine, that deployment is doing exactly that," he told Sky.

"That's why we need to see clear de-escalation by the removal of troops."Wallace will meet with fellow NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday as part of diplomatic efforts to avert war.

He will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Vehicles Brussels Wallace Austin Gas All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 mill ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 million visitors in 2021

6 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience wit ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience with High-Resolution Audio Qualit ..

20 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police ..

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 South Africa's Zuma fails to delay arms deal graft ..

South Africa's Zuma fails to delay arms deal graft trial

2 minutes ago
 EU chief urges Russia to take 'concrete' steps tow ..

EU chief urges Russia to take 'concrete' steps towards de-escalation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>