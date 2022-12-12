UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Continue Cooperation With UN For 'Concrete' Results On Grain Deal - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Russia Will Continue Cooperation With UN for 'Concrete' Results on Grain Deal - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia will continue to cooperate with the United Nations within the grain deal to achieve concrete results and to establish food security in low-income countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"The issue concerns reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT and the provision of insurance and financial transactions that cover agricultural exports from Russia. We will continue to work with UN representatives to ensure that the memorandum is being realized and is producing concrete results within the goals, which created the basis of this initiative: to ensure food security in the world, specifically in the poorest countries," Vershinin told Russian reporters following the talks with Turkish officials in Istanbul.

The deputy foreign minister also said that Moscow has not yet received any concrete results of the second part of the package, which presupposed unhampered access and exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Putin has also voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, has been extended for another 120 days on November 17.

