Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Including Help With Security Needs - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia will continue giving assistance to Mali including helping with their security issues, the United Nations Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Russia will continue providing comprehensive assistance to Mali including so as to increase their capacity to meet security challenges," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

Earlier, the UN Representative for Mali

said that some parts of the country are under continuous pressure from the Islamic State and the resumption of the peace process would allow more attention to be given to the security issue.

Different military forces, including troops of France, UN missions, and regional G5 Sahel troops, have been mobilized to the Sahel region, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Mauritania, to fight terrorism.