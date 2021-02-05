Russia Will Continue to Accept Flights Under Open Skies Treaty for Now - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) For now, Russia will continue to accept and conduct observation flights under the Open Skies Treaty, despite the launch of the exit procedure, the next flights may take place within a month, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Thursday.

"Russia always fully and thoroughly fulfills its obligations under international treaties, so that obligations under the OST will be fulfilled until Russia leaves it," Gavrilov said.

He explained that since November, flights have not been carried out "including due to bad weather."

"Traditionally, they begin in late February ” early March. I think that it will be so now," Gavrilov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.