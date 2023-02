Russia Will Continue to Deny Claims That Does Not Want Talks With Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Claims that Russia refuses to negotiate with Ukraine are a lie, and Moscow will continue to refute them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"Our diplomacy has things to do to constantly, daily explain what is happening, to debunk lies, especially the lies that are now being heard about our refusal to negotiate (with Ukraine)," Lavrov said.