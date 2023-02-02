Russia Will Continue to Deny Claims That Does Not Want Talks With Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Claims that Russia refuses to negotiate with Ukraine are a lie, and Moscow will continue to refute them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"Our diplomacy has things to do ” to constantly, daily explain what is happening, to debunk lies, especially the lies that are now being heard about our refusal to negotiate (with Ukraine)," Lavrov said.