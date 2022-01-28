Russia Will Continue to Eradicate Islamic State in Syria - First Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia will continue to search for and eradicate terrorists from the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) group in Syria, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The Syrian armed forces with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces will continue to search for and eradicate IS terrorists in Syria. This work will be continued," Polyansky said.