Russia Will Continue to Help Normalize Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, stressed that Russia would continue to contribute to the normalization of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"As a follow-up to the previous exchange of views, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was discussed in detail. Both sides expressed interest in an early settlement of the border incident through negotiations," the statement says.

Putin stressed that "the Russian side, as a mediator, is actively contributing to the normalization of the situation and will continue to act in the same spirit."

"It was agreed to continue contacts on this and other issues," the Kremlin added.