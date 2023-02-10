Russia Will Continue to Provide Assistance to Earthquake Affected Syria - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia will continue to provide assistance to Syria that was affected by the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for our country, you know, we are currently providing assistance to our Syrian friends through various state bodies and will continue to do so," Peskov told a briefing.