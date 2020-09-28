Russia Will Continue to Strengthen Nuclear Potential, President Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia will continue to build up the potential of its nuclear industry, responding to geopolitical and technological challenges, President Vladimir Putin said on the occasion of Nuclear Industry Workers' Day.

"History proves that breakthrough achievements in such a complex sphere as the nuclear industry are not accidental - they are backed by scientific and engineering schools, the systematic work of dozens of enterprises and thousands of people, high-quality education and employees' training system," Putin said in his address, broadcast by the Rossiya-24 tv channel.

"Today's dynamic development of the domestic nuclear complex, the fact that work here has again become prestigious and attractive for young people, proves that Russia has such potential, and we will consistently strengthen it, adequately responding to the geopolitical and technological challenges of the 21st century," the president added.

In mid-April, Putin instructed the Russian government to create and adopt a program for the development of nuclear science and technology in Russia through 2024.The program aims at ensuring Russia's energy security and was developed by Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom.